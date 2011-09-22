Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Student with Multiple Sclerosis Honored for Outstanding Achievement

Aspiring nurse Carli Lovell earns a $3,000 William Randolph Hearst/CSU Trustees award

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | September 22, 2011 | 3:55 p.m.

Carli Lovell, a sophomore nursing student, is the 2011-12 CSU Channel Islands recipient of the prestigious William Randolph Hearst/CSU Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Carli Lovell
Carli Lovell

The $3,000 award, given to one student at each of CSU’s 23 campuses, recognizes students with financial need who have overcome significant hardships to excel in academics, community service and personal achievements.

Lovell, a 19-year-old from West Covina, set her sights on becoming a nurse at an early age. When diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 15, she was afraid her dream would no longer be possible.

“My diagnosis taught me to look at life differently,” she said. “Before, I saw my life as a straight path. Now I know I have to take a different route and push even harder to accomplish my dreams.”

Despite suffering attacks that impaired her mobility and vision, Lovell became captain of her high school color guard team and graduated ranked second in her high school class. She chose CI because of its strong nursing program and the opportunity to earn her bachelor’s degree along with an RN. She is entering her second year with a 3.43 GPA.

Lovell has devoted more than 250 hours as a volunteer at Downey Regional Medical Center. In addition, she spent three hours a week for the past seven years working with a neighbor child who has cerebral palsy. She works part-time in the Student Health Services office on the CI campus.

Lovell hopes to go into neonatal nursing, earn a master’s degree and, one day, specialize in helping children and teenagers with multiple sclerosis.

“I want to show by example that people can cope with medical challenges and still lead a happy and fulfilling life,” she said.

Lovell and the 22 other Hearst/CSU Trustees’ Award winners were honored at a ceremony Tuesday at the CSU Office of the Chancellor in Long Beach. Click here for more information on the award and this year’s winners.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 