Sunanda Bhargava Elected President of Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime

Sunanda Bhargava has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime for 2011-12.

She joined the Rotary three years ago and has been an active member ever since. She served as club secretary in 2010.

Sunanda has traveled extensively all over the world for personal and business reasons, and has been associated with Rotary International through family and friends since high school.

She has worked and lived in Santa Barbara for more than 25 years.

She is the chief information officer for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. She is proud to be one of many Rotarians from the local bank that has served the community for more than 50 years.

Sunanda has a master’s degree in architecture and planning and a master’s degree in business administration from State University of New York.

— Christine LeBon for Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.