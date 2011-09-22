Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures Goes Live with NPR’s ‘Planet Money’

'The Economy, Explained' is sure to lighten the mood Oct. 26 in Campbell Hall

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | September 22, 2011 | 12:25 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Santa Barbara debut of “Planet Money LIVE”, the entertaining and humorous live stage version of National Public Radio’s economics radio show, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 in UCSB Campbell Hall in a presentation titled “The Economy, Explained.”

Did somebody just say economics? Don’t worry! Once these lively explicators get started, they keep things witty, easy to understand and rolling along.

The economic crisis has been discussed up and down, left and right, yet many of us still don’t know how we actually got from bad mortgages to a global economic meltdown. If you’re ready for answers on a human level, the charismatic team of This American Life’s Alex Blumberg and NPR’s Adam Davidson offer a fun stage show explaining the economic crisis in human terms.

It’s Planet Money LIVE, a clever look at where we are and where we’re going. Adapted from one of NPR’s most popular podcasts and most listened-to segments on This American Life.

Whether they’re discussing the unemployment rate or the cost to produce a hit pop song, the team is known for their unique ability to explain even the most complex economic issues in a way that’s entertaining and clear to even the most diverse listening audience.

Tickets are $20 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students with a valid ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 