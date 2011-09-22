UCSB Arts & Lectures Goes Live with NPR’s ‘Planet Money’

'The Economy, Explained' is sure to lighten the mood Oct. 26 in Campbell Hall

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Santa Barbara debut of “Planet Money LIVE”, the entertaining and humorous live stage version of National Public Radio’s economics radio show, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 in UCSB Campbell Hall in a presentation titled “The Economy, Explained.”

Did somebody just say economics? Don’t worry! Once these lively explicators get started, they keep things witty, easy to understand and rolling along.

The economic crisis has been discussed up and down, left and right, yet many of us still don’t know how we actually got from bad mortgages to a global economic meltdown. If you’re ready for answers on a human level, the charismatic team of This American Life’s Alex Blumberg and NPR’s Adam Davidson offer a fun stage show explaining the economic crisis in human terms.

It’s Planet Money LIVE, a clever look at where we are and where we’re going. Adapted from one of NPR’s most popular podcasts and most listened-to segments on This American Life.

Whether they’re discussing the unemployment rate or the cost to produce a hit pop song, the team is known for their unique ability to explain even the most complex economic issues in a way that’s entertaining and clear to even the most diverse listening audience.

Tickets are $20 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students with a valid ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.