United Way Kicks Off Community Campaign with a Day of Caring

More than 1,600 volunteers perform service projects at more than 64 local sites

By Kerstin Padilla for United Way of Santa Barbara County | September 22, 2011 | 12:52 p.m.

On Saturday, United Way of Santa Barbara County held the 20th Annual Day of Caring volunteer event to kick off its Community Campaign, which raises pledges to support a local network of health, human and community building services.

Volunteers gathered at 8 a.m. at the Page Youth Center and enjoyed a breakfast donated by Albertsons. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers helped local nonprofit agencies with hands-on work assignments.

Twenty-one Pacesetter Organizations that conducted their campaign before Day of Caring reported that to date more than $250,000 in pledges had already been collected.

At the kickoff, the Dos Pueblos High School Drumline marched into the center, followed by the SBCC Cheer Squad to rally volunteers and create excitement.

After the San Marcos High School Madrigals sang the national anthem, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, said a few heartfelt and encouraging words to the volunteers, who proceeded to their assignments in the community.

More than 1,600 volunteers participated, including young people from local schools, families, churches, community service groups and workplaces, at more than 64 sites across the tri-counties. Some of the largest sites included Bohnett Park, Adams Elementary School, Dos Pueblos High School (Goleta Valley Beautiful) and the Alpha Resource Center.

Projects varied between landscape work, planting, painting, habitat restoration and office work throughout Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Ynez. The work that was done in just four hours equals to more than $275,000 worth of improvements to the Santa Barbara community.

“Thanks for all your work coordinating Day of Caring,” said Jane Highstreet, media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. “It makes a world of difference in Santa Barbara, and I know it is such a blessing to so many nonprofit organizations.”

Kickoff sponsors for the 20th Annual Day of Caring included ABC-CLIO, Cox, Montecito Bank & Trust, and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Click here for more information about the Day of Caring or United Way.

— Kerstin Padilla is an event and marketing coordinator for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

