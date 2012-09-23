Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:18 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Lisa Braithwaite to Provide Key Shortcuts for Public Speakers to Engage Their Audience

Seven-week tele-seminar series emphasizes tools, techniques for public-speaking success

By Lisa Braithwaite | September 23, 2012 | 12:16 a.m.

Lisa Braithwaite
What do Hugo Chávez, Fidel Castro and Dr. Donald Thomas of Pahoa, Hawaii, have in common? They’ve given three of the longest speeches in history. In 2007, Chávez spoke for 8 hours on his TV show Aló Presidente. Castro spoke for 4 hours and 29 minutes at the United Nations in 1960. And Thomas holds the Guinness World Records for the longest sermon, which ran 93 consecutive hours.

We know these guys have staying power ... but did they engage the audience? Without audience engagement, your presentation is just a bunch of words, and you’re probably wasting your audience’s time and your own. You can learn public-speaking techniques on practically every corner, but where do you go to learn audience engagement techniques?

Now you don’t have to go anywhere; this training is coming to you!

“Speak to Engage: 7-Step Shortcut to Public Speaking Success” is a seven-week tele-seminar series starting Oct. 4. You can access this program by phone or Skype from the comfort of your home or convenience of your office.

Facilitated by local public speaking coach Lisa Braithwaite, the Speak to Engage program emphasizes tools and techniques to engage, involve and connect with your audience. The program includes a workbook with exercises and activities to complete between sessions, helpful online resources such as videos and articles, examples of questionnaires and evaluations to use with your audiences, a recording of each live teleseminar (so you don’t even have to be available at the time of the call), and a private online forum for discussion and questions.

Public speaking is a critical skill for anyone seeking to build credibility as an authority in their field, gain visibility for their business, and grow their client or customer base. It’s one of the best personal and professional development tools for building confidence, through speaking practice and experience.

Click here to register, or for more information.

— Lisa Braithwaite is a local public speaking coach who mentors mentors entrepreneurs and professionals to grow their businesses through public speaking. She can be reached at 805.207.7647 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or click here for more information.

 
