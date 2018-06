Rusty Snow, Monica DeVreese Finish First but Goleta Schools Win Big

More than 200 runners — and walkers — participated in Sunday’s fourth annual Goleta Education Foundation 4-Miler Run/Walk, a fundraiser benefiting the music and physical education programs in the Goleta Union School District. Scores of kids raced off in the one-mile fun run.

Under mostly gray skies, Rusty Snow of Santa Barbara won the overall race with a time of 21:03 minutes and Monica DeVreese, also of Santa Barbara, finished first on the women’s side with a time of 25:20. The race started at Berkeley Road and North Fairview Avenue, looped around Lake Los Carneros and finished in the parking lot of the GUSD office, 401 N. Fairview Ave. The event was an official Santa Barbara Athletic Association Grand Prix Race. Click here for complete race results on Active.com

Entertainment was provided by the Goleta Valley Junior High Jazz Band, directed by music instructor Jeff Peterson. Sponsors included Noozhawk, Community West Bank, Kidz Art Santa Barbara, The Learningden Preschool, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Symphony and sbparent.com.

Jon Zuber was the winner of Noozhawk’s drawing for a Fresco Cafe Five Points gift certificate.

