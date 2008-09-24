Coastal Housing Coalition TV Program Wins Excellence Award

The California Chapter of the American Planning Association honors Neighbor to Neighbor for raising awareness of smart planning.

The Coastal Housing Coalition’s TV program Neighbor to Neighbor: Facing our Housing Crisis received the Award of Excellence in the Media Category from the American Planning Association, California Chapter at an awards lunch Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The annual Planning Awards are the CCAPA’s highest honors.

Neighbor to Neighbor: Facing our Housing Crisis is a weekly half-hour TV program launched by the coalition in 2006 that explores the relationship between housing and a healthy community. Past episodes of Neighbor to Neighbor have covered the effects of the housing shortage on local nonprofits, the environment, education and pubic safety and have featured such distinguished guests as Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett, Santa Barbara council member Helene Schneider, former Santa Barbara City College President John Romo and philanthropist Sarah Miller McCune.

“We applaud the Coastal Housing Coalition for its innovative program,” CCAPA President Vince Bertoni said. “Their work has increased awareness of the smart planning efforts that make our communities more livable and sustainable, which benefits us all.”

President Steven Amerikaner accepted the award on the coalition’s behalf. “We are thrilled to be recognized by a statewide organization for our efforts to educate our local community about the impacts a lack of available, affordable housing for our local work force is having on our community’s health, and we look forward to another successful season of the show this fall,” he said. Amerikaner is the on-air host of Neighbor to Neighbor.

CCAPA aims to provide better planning in California through its network of nearly 6,000 practicing planners, citizens and elected officials, and offers a wide spectrum of benefits including information, services and support to advance planning in the state. CCAPA presented 15 Awards of Excellence and six Awards of Merit at its annual conference Tuesday.

Neighbor to Neighbor will resume taping next month and will air on Channel 17 and be available through Cox Media’s Channel 1.

Click here or call 805.882.1475 for more information about the Coastal Housing Coalition.

Julia Ullemeyer represents the Coastal Housing Coalition.