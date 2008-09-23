Commission to Consider Regulating Commercial Use of Parks, Beaches

The Santa Barbara Park and Recreation Commission‘s meeting on Wednesday will include a presentation by recreation staff concerning the regulation of commercial activities in city parks and beaches. After much public comment on the subject at its July meeting, the commission recommended that staff return to the commission with a recommendation on how the activities could be better regulated.
The city of Santa Barbara requires that any person conducting business in a city park or city beach have a park permit. After investigation by the department, it was determined that a number of the groups had been operating their businesses in the park without the required permit. The goal of the proposed new policies is to better regulate the impact that these commercial multisession classes and activities have on scheduled park activities, park rentals or drop-in park users in Shoreline Park and other city parks and beaches.
Residents who are interested in speaking to the commission on the issue are encouraged to attend Wednesday’s meeting, which will begin at 4 p.m. in City Council Chambers, on the second floor of City Hall at 735 Anacapa St.
Click here to view the meeting agenda and staff report.
For more information on the meeting, call recreation programs manager Judith McCaffrey at 805.897.1946.
Adrienne Villa represents the city of Santa Barbara.