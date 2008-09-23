Final Concerts of Season Set to Rock Santa Barbara Bowl

Don’t miss your chance to see the last shows of the season. Some tickets are still available for all of the remaining shows.

The Raconteurs with The Kills, 7 p.m. Thursday

Alicia Keys with special guest Novel, 7 p.m. Friday

Eleven-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys returns to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday with special guest hip-hop/R&B sensation Novel. Singer, songwriter, pianist and producer Keys’ eclectic education and early life lessons have inspired her hybrid of soul, hip-hop, jazz and classical music. Don’t miss out on seeing this legendary performer in her only Southern California performance.

Santana with Salvador Santana Band, 6 p.m. Oct. 6

Santa Barbara favorite and Grammy Award winner Carlos Santana returns to the Santa Barbara Bowl for one-night only on Oct. 6 to close out the season. Santana has been reinventing and reshaping the landscape of the know universe’s musical culture for close the four decades. A visionary artist with no regards for genre boundaries, Carlos’ fluid sound long ago laid claim to the concept of “world music” before the term ever surfaced on pop culture radar.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.962.7411 for more information.

Anna Suarez represents Nederlander Concerts.