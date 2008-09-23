Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

House Passes Capps Legislation to Protect Coastal Lands

By Randolph Harrison | September 23, 2008 | 5:33 p.m.

On Monday night, the House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation, the Coastal and Estuarine Land Conservation Program Act (House Resolution 1907), introduced by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Calif., and Rep. Jim Saxton, R-N.J., by a vote of 313-59. The legislation codifies a successful program that supports state efforts to protect critical wildlife habitat and open space from development.

“Now more than ever, the pressures of development along our coast threatens wildlife habitat, historic sites and open space,” said Capps, a member of the House Natural Resources Committee. “That’s why we need to formally establish this vital conservation program within NOAA. Protection of these lands is essential if we hope to provide public access, preserve our common heritage and maintain a healthy coastal environment.”

The Coastal and Estuarine Land Protection Act formally authorizes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to establish a competitive program to provide coastal states with federal matching funds to acquire coastal properties, either in full or through conservation easements. The federal funds provided through this program would be combined with state, local and private funding for the protection of these sensitive coastal areas.

Since 2003, a version of this program has been funded on a temporary basis through annual appropriations bills. To date, the NOAA has spent $176 million to support 119 acquisition projects in 25 coastal states and territories, including several projects on the Central Coast.

The bill would make important improvements in the program, increase the authorized level of funding available for projects and provide a better framework for its administration based on the experience of the past five years. It also would ensure consistent application and implementation of the program throughout the country. Numerous environmental and community groups, including the Trust for Public Land, a land conservancy group, have endorsed the bill.

Randolph Harrison is chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 