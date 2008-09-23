Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 

Police Arrest Suspect in Possible Gang-Related Stabbing

By Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte | September 23, 2008 | 4:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara officers have arrested a suspect in a stabbing that police say may be gang related.

At 9:53 p.m. Sept. 14, dispatch received a call of a stabbing victim who drove himself to Cottage Hospital from the Fairway market, 128 S. Salinas St.

The 23-year-old male victim told officers that he was parked in his vehicle with his two sisters near the Fairway market when he was approached by a Hispanic male adult about 20 years old. The suspect was heard yelling out a gang name at the victim.

As the victim exited his vehicle, he thought the suspect punched him in the stomach. However, he soon realized he had been stabbed in the abdomen. The suspect fled the scene, and the victim drove himself to Cottage Hospital.

About 9:45 a.m. Monday, detectives served a search warrant on the 200 block of South Salinas Street at the residence of Jeovany Jose Rodriguez, 24.

Rodriguez, a documented gang member, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing. The investigation also revealed that the stabbing actually took place to the front of Mi Fiesta Market, 410 S. Salinas St.

As detectives conducted the search warrant, they developed information that Rodriguez was at a job site on the 600 block of State Street. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and active participation in a criminal street gang.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 