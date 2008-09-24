Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 
Soccer: Lynott Scores Twice In SBCC’s 4-0 Shutout

The lady Vaqueros tally four goals in a 21-minute span.

By Dave Loveton | September 24, 2008 | 3:13 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team tallied four goals in a 21-minute span Tuesday night en route to their second straight shutout — a 4-0 victory over Canyons.

Shannon Lynott, a freshman from Clovis, scored in the 29th and 50th minutes with Courtney Belsheim assisting on the final score. Maria Johansen made it 2-0 in the 36th minute on an assist from Lynott, and Summer Deaton stretched it to 3-0 at halftime after taking a corner kick from Brieanna Wright in the 44th minute.

SBCC (5-0-3) is ranked No. 3 in California and No. 6 in the nation.

“We played very well in the first half, and we would have had a lot more goals had we been more clinical around the net,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “They didn’t get a shot the whole game.”

Sisterson praised the play of defender Chelsea Nielsen and ex-SBHS star Ricky Fien. Jamie Kucharski filled in for Caitlin Linus at left back and played well, according to Sisterson.

SBCC will play a doubleheader with the men’s team on Friday at Taft, starting at 1 p.m.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

