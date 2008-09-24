Soccer: Lynott Scores Twice In SBCC’s 4-0 Shutout

The Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team tallied four goals in a 21-minute span Tuesday night en route to their second straight shutout — a 4-0 victory over Canyons.

SBCC (5-0-3) is ranked No. 3 in California and No. 6 in the nation.

“We played very well in the first half, and we would have had a lot more goals had we been more clinical around the net,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “They didn’t get a shot the whole game.”

Sisterson praised the play of defender Chelsea Nielsen and ex-SBHS star Ricky Fien. Jamie Kucharski filled in for Caitlin Linus at left back and played well, according to Sisterson.

SBCC will play a doubleheader with the men’s team on Friday at Taft, starting at 1 p.m.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.