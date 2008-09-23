Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Study to Examine Role of Progressive Religion in Public Life

By UCSB Public Affairs | September 23, 2008 | 4:06 p.m.

Wade Clark Roof, the J. F. Rowny professor of religion and society at UCSB, has been awarded a $300,000 grant by the Ford Foundation to reassess the changing role of religion in public life as it relates to social justice and a new agenda for social change.

Focusing on the Los Angeles area and the Central Coast, the three-year study will examine the priorities and shifting alliances of the region’s growing progressive religious presence, and evaluate the impact of the 2008 presidential rhetoric on the social and ethical concerns of these diverse communities.

A total of 24 black, Catholic, Protestant and Jewish congregations will participate in the innovative project. Its goal is to help build networks across faith communities that will lead to social action to address common issues, such as global poverty, racism and the environment.

“Sorting out this complex mix of religions and ideological currents that represent roughly 75 percent of the American population is necessary if we are to understand the various social initiatives we characterize as part of the religious left,” said Roof, who also serves as director of the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life at UCSB. “We will then be able to determine the potential for new alliances among these progressives and gain insight into the types of compelling social and ethical issues they have in common.”

As part of the project, the Capps Center will present a series of public lectures, panel discussions and a conference on “Faith and Progressive Social Change” in 2009.

“We are now at a juncture that suggests that we can probably expect shifts to one degree or another in the nation’s ‘symbolic center’ within the next year or so,” Roof said. “Because symbolic boundaries in the American context are fluid and subject to groundswells of populist opinion and sentiment, this would seem to be an opportune time for religious progressives to rethink their priorities and for repositioning themselves as agents of social change.”

The Ford Foundation makes grants for projects that strengthen democratic values, reduce poverty and injustice, promote international cooperation and advance human achievement.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 