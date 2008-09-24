Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 
Volleyball: SBCC Drops Heartbreaker, Losing to Glendale In 5

The Vaqueros, playing without starting setter Amelia Shugrue, rally back from a 2-0 deficit to tie.

By Dave Loveton | September 24, 2008 | 1:25 a.m.

Santa Barbara City College stormed back from a 2-0 game deficit to tie Glendale before falling in the fifth game on Tuesday in a nonconference women’s volleyball match at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 16-25, 15-11.

The Vaqueros (1-6) were playing without starting setter Amelia Shugrue, who was sidelined by a chronic foot injury. Roxanne Solomita played well in her absence and hustled out for the fifth game after getting treatment for a thigh injury.

Freshman Sam Potter had a season-high 28 kills, and Vanessa Shaw also notched a season best with 37 digs.

“Games 3 and 4 were good,” SBCC coach Ed Gover said. “We played much steadier. We had better passing, better hitting and better composure. We’re a young team and we didn’t have our No. 1 setter. When you don’t have your starting setter, you’re going to struggle.”

Tara Ahern, a 5-foot-10 hitter from Oaks Christian High, keyed a 7-3 run that gave the Vaqueros a 17-11 lead in Game 3. She had four blocks and a couple of aces in the game.

“We’re making young, young mistakes,” Gover said. “We have to learn how to win, and I don’t know when it’s going to happen.”

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

