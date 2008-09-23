Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:46 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

WEV to Help Small Businesses Think Big During Economic Downturn

Women's Economic Ventures will present “Mastering Operations," a conference focusing on areas key to fostering growth.

By Marjorie Wass | September 23, 2008 | 6:15 p.m.

Facing today’s uncertain economy, small-business owners must understand how to strengthen their company’s operations, including key areas of customer service, cash flow and credit. Women’s Economic Ventures is ready to help small-business owners in Santa Barbara and beyond at the Think BIG Conference & Business Expo.

WEV will hold “Mastering Operations,” the third in its 2008 Think BIG series, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, with keynote speakers Eric Greenspan, co-founder and CEO of Make It Work Inc., and Wendy Barlin, a certified public accountant and business and personal financial strategist.

Greenspan will talk about “Extreme Customer Service: How Your Values Translate Into Business Success,” and Barlin will share her expert knowledge in “Working On vs. Working In Your Business.”

“We are so proud to present these amazing keynote speakers who have a wealth of real world knowledge in their fields,” WEV Executive Director Judy Hawkins said. “We think that this is an important conference for all types of small-business owners to attend to really make the best of our country’s current economic situation and come out on top.”

The conference also will include expert panels and interactive break out sessions that will help attendees learn the five areas of a business they can control to maximize cash flow or how to analyze financials to increase profitability and productivity.

The expert panel, “Accessing Credit,” will include women doing business locally and nationally: Catherine Manset, regional vice president/commercial loan officer for Community West Bank; Rosalynn Gelfo, vice president of National Bank of California; Nathalie Matthews, business relationship manager of Wells Fargo Bank; and a representative from Montecito Bank & Trust.

Breakfast and lunch will be served. The registration fee is $149 until Friday, or $189 after Friday and at the door. A group rate (for four or more people) is $120 per person until Friday only. For more information or to register, call 805.965.6073, ext. 106.

The Think BIG conference series is part of the continuum of programs WEV offers to help women start-up, launch, grow and sustain their own business. There are now more than 1,000 businesses throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties owned and operated by graduates of WEV’s Self-Employment Training program or recipients of small-business loans through WEV. For more information, click here or call 805.965.6073.

Marjorie Wass represents Women’s Economic Ventures.

