AppFolio Licenses LogicMonitor Hosted Monitoring Solution

The system is designed to improve the tracking of infrastructure, helping the software company better serve its clients

By Shannon Kelly Gould | September 23, 2009 | 4:53 p.m.

LogicMonitor of Santa Barbara announced Tuesday that AppFolio, which creates complete, Web-based software solutions for vertical markets that enable its clients to easily market, manage and grow their businesses, has licensed LogicMonitor’s Hosted Monitoring solution.

LogicMonitor’s Hosted Monitoring gives AppFolio, headquartered in Santa Barbara, unmatched visibility into the heath and performance of its data centers, including 24/7 smart views of its networks and servers, saving time, increasing efficiency and reducing downtime.

“Our engineers are now armed with the information they need to identify, diagnose and resolve problems much faster than ever before,” AppFolio CEO Brian Donahoo said. “I’m most excited about our ability to resolve issues before they affect our customers — high service availability is absolutely critical when delivering software as a service to property managers.”

With LogicMonitor Hosted Monitoring, AppFolio is able to monitor all its infrastructure automatically and enjoy in-depth statistics of latency on storage systems, and detailed database performance information, with no configuration needed. The discovery, trending and alerting of an initial LogicMonitor deployment provides very deep monitoring — reporting data other systems do not, and additional customization is simple. Also, LogicMonitor Hosted Monitoring ensures that the right people get the right alert, at the right time — before it affects their business.

“We are thrilled to count AppFolio as a client,” said Steve Francis, founder and CEO of LogicMonitor. “Our Hosted Monitoring was built with the needs of SaaS corporations like AppFolio in mind, and offers numerous benefits, providing deeper information, saving them a lot of time in troubleshooting, and preventing outages before they happen.”

— Shannon Kelly Gould represents LogicMonitor.

 

