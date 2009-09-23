Carpinteria Triathlon to Traverse Highways 192, 150

Cyclists will be on portions of the roads throughout Sunday morning

The Carpinteria Triathlon bicycle ride will take place on portions of Highway 192 and Highway 150 from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The route will include a portion of State Route 192 in both directions from Sheffield Drive to State Route 150.

The race is sponsored by the city of Carpinteria and will take place on an “open” course. Motorists and cyclists are advised to use caution during the event, which runs through Summerland and Carpinteria.

Volunteer staff and law enforcement will be along the route to ensure the safety of the cyclists, motorists and pedestrians.

Click here or call 805.549.3318 for traffic updates.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.