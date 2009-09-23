Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:24 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Love Happens’

Although it's true that tragedy happens to all of us, it's also true that love happens

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | September 23, 2009 | 8:04 p.m.

3 Stars — Wholesome

Denial is a helpful defense against the overwhelming pain of unexpected tragedy and loss. But when the denial continues for too long, it ceases being beneficial and instead becomes an obstacle to healing. That reality is the theme of Brandon Camp’s film Love Happens.

Directed by Camp and co-written with Mike Thompson, this film is the story of a man, Burke Ryan (Aaron Eckhart), who has made a career out of his denial after his wife was tragically killed in an automobile accident. Writing a self-help book that became a bestseller, Burke’s agent, Lane (Dan Folger), has scheduled him on a whirlwind tour around the nation that has, after three years, returned him to his hometown of Seattle. It is his return to the city of his loss that begins his healing.

The impetus of his healing comes from two sources: a new relationship with an insightful beauty named Eloise (Jennifer Aniston), and the reappearance of an old relationship that Burke has been avoiding — with the parents of his deceased wife.

After three years of helping others deal with their losses in his week-long seminars, Burke is a troubled and lonely man who accidentally bumps into Eloise in the hallway of his hotel, where she is delivering flowers. Although there is an immediate connection, their relationship blossoms slowly but predictably.

The second source of healing comes through the broken relationship Burke has with his father-in-law (Martin Sheen). Having avoided the pain of his loss, Burke also has rejected sharing his pain and memories with his wife’s parents. Though also predictable in its development, the message rings true and gives helpful guidance in healing grief.

Although it is true that tragedy happens, it’s also true that “love happens.” This joyful balance to the sorrows of life is often overlooked by those who are chained to their grief and overwhelmed by their loss. That love and relationships can heal and restore us is a tale worthy of being told.

Discussion:

» In moments of unexpected loss or tragedy, have you ever experienced denial? What helped bring you to a place of wholeness?

» It’s difficult to continue relationships with those who remind us of loved ones we have lost. But over time, those very shared lives that originally caused us pain become a source of comfort. How have you experienced this transformation from pain to comfort?

» The love that Burke and Eloise developed was healing for both of them. Do you believe love relationships usually cause healing or pain? Why?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 