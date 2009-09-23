County Boards, Commissions Need 3rd District Representatives

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr announced Wednesday an open recruitment process seeking residents interested in serving on county boards and commissions.
Those in need of members are the Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems, the Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council, the Board of Building Appeals, the Historic Landmarks Advisory Committee, the Santa Barbara County Finance Corporation and the County Riding & Hiking Trails Committee.
Click here for an application or more information about a board or commission, or call Farr’s office at 805.568.2192.
All applicants must reside in the 3rd District. Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled.
— Stephanie Langsdorf is a district representative for 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr.