Goleta Man Killed By Wrong-Way Driver on Highway 101 at El Sueno Exit

The collision involved four other motorists, who were uninjured, and left traffic backed up for miles

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo 6:15 p.m. | September 23, 2009 | 12:21 p.m.

A Goleta man died Wednesday morning when his vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver on northbound Highway 101 at El Sueno Road.

Four other vehicles were involved in the 6 a.m. accident that closed the northbound lanes for most of the morning, leaving traffic backed up for miles and snarling Santa Barbara’s commute. The California Highway Patrol said all lanes of the freeway were reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

According to the CHP, Mark William Slander of Ventura, who was driving a white Verizon truck, a 2007 Chevy Silverado, hit five vehicles as he headed southbound in the northbound lanes near the El Sueno exit. He suffered a knee injury in the accident.

Jose Raul Reyes Vega of Goleta, driving a 2003 Chevrolet Venture, was killed in the crash, authorities said.

Others who were involved in the collisions, but were uninjured, were Evelynn B. Debusschere of Carpinteria, driving a 2007 Honda Civic; Alejandro Saucedo Vazquez of Ventura, driving a 2008 Honda Civic; Rosalinda Basilio Munoz of Santa Barbara, driving a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML320; and Peter Wilfred Edwards of Santa Barbara, driving a 1991 GMC 2500.

A second fatal accident occurred about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 154 in Los Olivos. The road has since been reopened between Highways 101 and 246.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

