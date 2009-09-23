Goleta Rotary Names Ambassadorial Scholar

David Panitz will spend a year studying and interacting with communities in his host country

The Rotary Club of Goleta has announced that David Panitz has been chosen as an Ambassadorial Scholar for the 2010-11 year.

Ambassadorial Scholarships are granted annually through Rotary District 5240. Harold Schaff, president-elect for the Rotary Club of Goleta, and Terry Banks of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria were Panitz’s sponsors.

The purpose of the Ambassadorial Scholarships program is to further international understanding and friendly relations among people of different countries and geographical areas. While abroad, scholars serve as goodwill ambassadors to the host country and give presentations about their homelands to Rotary clubs and other groups.

Upon returning home, scholars share with Rotarians and others the experiences that led to a greater understanding of their host country.

As an Ambassadorial Scholar, Panitz plans to spend his year studying community environmental stewardship at a university, traveling to and interacting with local communities in Latin America facing environmental degradation, and participating in grassroots outreach programs.

As part of his research, Panitz will study findings from other conservation efforts where local public, private and business partnerships have used financial subsidies to allow businesses to mitigate or eradicate the impacts their operations have on the environment.

Subsidies are used to develop alternate technology or business practices that have long-term positive effects on the environment. The goal of these tools is preserve both the ecosystem and a thriving indigenous economy.

Once his course of study and research is complete, Panitz will share his findings with Rotary clubs in his host country of choice, and in Santa Barbara. He also plans to use this research to design a conservation plan for local communities that can be replicated in many locations.

— Julie Guajardo is secretary for the Rotary Club of Goleta.