Isla Vista Foot Patrol Steps Up Enforcement for New School Year

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has doubled the number of deputies, to 20, patrolling Isla Vista each weekend in response to the start of the new school year at UCSB and SBCC.

Each year in late August, the population of the small beach community rises to 18,000, not including more than 4,000 incoming freshmen. Each weekend, that number grows even larger because of parties and out-of-town visitors.

“There is no doubt we see an increase in alcohol-related violence and crime during the weekend,” said Lt. Brian Olmstead, who oversees the Isla Vista Foot Patrol on Trigo Road. “Most of the young people are obeying the law; however, we see our share of underage drinking, public drunkenness, fights and sexual assaults. This is a great community, but there are some real dangers out there as well.”

On Friday night, a fight erupted on the 6600 block of Del Playa in which a 20-year-old man from Los Angeles County suffered several serious stab wounds. With the extra enforcement, sheriff’s deputies were able to detain two suspects; a 17-year-old male from Woodland Hills and 20-year-old Donald Pounds of Chatsworth.

After an investigation, detectives arrested both suspects for assault with a deadly weapon. The juvenile also was arrested for possession of concentrated cannabis. The charges have been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s department assigned detectives and the Forensics Unit to the stabbing case.

“We take crime seriously, especially when lives are put in danger,” said Lt. Sol Linver of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. “I spent several years with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol and appreciate that young people want to have a good time, but they also need to be aware of the risks.”

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.