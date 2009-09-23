Local Activists Throwing ‘Cherry Pie Party’ for Pritchett

Health-care reform leaders and others support the City Council candidate

Democrats and leaders in the Health Care for All campaign are rallying to support Santa Barbara City Council candidate David Pritchett.

A “Cherry Pie Party” will be hosted by environmentalist Rachel Couch from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 880 Tornoe Road in Santa Barbara.

Special guests will include Tim Allison, Barbie Deutsch, Sherry Holland and Bob Potter — leaders in the Santa Barbara campaign that helped get President Barack Obama elected to the White House — and health-care reform activists Peter and Paulina Conn and Shannon Miller.

The event will include remarks by Pritchett, as well as statements from guests.

Call 805.884.8736 or 805.252.3012 to RSVP. Attendees are asked to park on Mission Canyon or Foothill, and walk up Tornoe.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist.