Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Local, State Education Leaders Endorse Williams for Assembly

Santa Barbara and Goleta school board members are among his supporters

By Christopher Patterson | September 23, 2009 | 4:01 p.m.

Assembly 35th District candidate Das Williams announced Wednesday that his campaign has received the endorsements of local and statewide leaders in education, including:

» State Sen. Gloria Romero, chairwoman, Senate Education Committee

» Mary Louise Peterson, Ventura County School Board

» Leon “Lee” Elder, former Ventura County School Board superintendent

» Arturo Hernandez, Ventura Community College District trustee

» Stephen Blum, Ventura Community College District trustee

» Debbie Golden, Ventura Unified School District, vice president

» Barbara Fitzgerald, Ventura Unified School District trustee

» Ed Heron, Santa Barbara School Board member

» Robert Noel, Santa Barbara School Board member

» Annette Cordero, Santa Barbara School Board member

» Tony Winterbauer, Hope Elementary School District president

» Scott Orlosky, Hope Elementary School District clerk

» Leslie Deardorff, Carpinteria School Board member

» Beverly Grant, Carpinteria School Board member

» Alex Pulido, Ph.D., Carpinteria School Board member

» Ana Del Rio Barba, Oxnard School District Board member

» Tim Blaylock, Oxnard High School District trustee

» Dr. Dean Nevins, Goleta Union School Board president

» Susan Epstein, Goleta Union School Board member

» Bill Gadsby, Goleta Union School Board member

Education leaders pointed to Williams’ record as a local school board member, Santa Barbara city councilman and teacher in working to provide and increase access to a high-quality education for all children.

As a local school board member, Williams helped craft a solution to a recent budget shortfall that avoided teacher layoffs and kept class sizes small. As a city councilman, he has been at the forefront of efforts to expand after school programs and create more educational opportunities for youths

“Our schools are facing enormous challenges,” Golden said. “It is more important than ever to elect experienced leaders like Das, who have dealt firsthand with the challenges facing our schools and have a deep understanding of education issues.”

Williams has made education a top priority in his campaign for the Assembly.

“I am honored to have the support of local and statewide education leaders,” Williams said. “Education is the great equalizer and the foundation of our state. It is the key to a strong economy, the path to a good job and the key to strong and vibrant communities.”

Williams is running to succeed termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 