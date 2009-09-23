Local, State Education Leaders Endorse Williams for Assembly

Santa Barbara and Goleta school board members are among his supporters

Assembly 35th District candidate Das Williams announced Wednesday that his campaign has received the endorsements of local and statewide leaders in education, including:

» State Sen. Gloria Romero, chairwoman, Senate Education Committee

» Mary Louise Peterson, Ventura County School Board

» Leon “Lee” Elder, former Ventura County School Board superintendent

» Arturo Hernandez, Ventura Community College District trustee

» Stephen Blum, Ventura Community College District trustee

» Debbie Golden, Ventura Unified School District, vice president

» Barbara Fitzgerald, Ventura Unified School District trustee

» Ed Heron, Santa Barbara School Board member

» Robert Noel, Santa Barbara School Board member

» Annette Cordero, Santa Barbara School Board member

» Tony Winterbauer, Hope Elementary School District president

» Scott Orlosky, Hope Elementary School District clerk

» Leslie Deardorff, Carpinteria School Board member

» Beverly Grant, Carpinteria School Board member

» Alex Pulido, Ph.D., Carpinteria School Board member

» Ana Del Rio Barba, Oxnard School District Board member

» Tim Blaylock, Oxnard High School District trustee

» Dr. Dean Nevins, Goleta Union School Board president

» Susan Epstein, Goleta Union School Board member

» Bill Gadsby, Goleta Union School Board member

Education leaders pointed to Williams’ record as a local school board member, Santa Barbara city councilman and teacher in working to provide and increase access to a high-quality education for all children.

As a local school board member, Williams helped craft a solution to a recent budget shortfall that avoided teacher layoffs and kept class sizes small. As a city councilman, he has been at the forefront of efforts to expand after school programs and create more educational opportunities for youths

“Our schools are facing enormous challenges,” Golden said. “It is more important than ever to elect experienced leaders like Das, who have dealt firsthand with the challenges facing our schools and have a deep understanding of education issues.”



Williams has made education a top priority in his campaign for the Assembly.

“I am honored to have the support of local and statewide education leaders,” Williams said. “Education is the great equalizer and the foundation of our state. It is the key to a strong economy, the path to a good job and the key to strong and vibrant communities.”

Williams is running to succeed termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.