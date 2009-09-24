Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:40 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Officials Urge Residents to Prepare Now for Winter Rains

Plans are in place for agencies to work together in an emergency, but the public should be ready, too — especially in burn areas

Jayme Laber, left, a hydrologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and Jay McAmis, an emergency manager for Santa Barbara County, listen to others during Wednesday’s flood-preparedness community meeting.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 24, 2009 | 2:52 a.m.

Land denuded by wildfire and an impending rainy season are on the minds of officials, including the handful who met with residents Wednesday night to discuss the possibility of flooding this winter.

A small crowd gathered to hear presentations from officials representing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara city and county of Santa Barbara and the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter.

NOAA hydrologist Jayme Laber started the meeting by talking about what Santa Barbara residents can expect from El Niño, which occurs when the equatorial waters of the Pacific Ocean increase in temperature, usually causing significant rain.

Last winter, the region was in a La Niña condition, and thus a season of drought, but has now shifted to an El Niño. Laber said a severe El Niño occurred in 1997, which produced 50 inches of rain in Ventura. Another El Niño occurred in 2002, which brought 37 inches of rain.

He said this season is likely to bring a moderate El Niño, and Santa Barbara residents can expect 17 to 20 inches of rain.

Laber said the NOAA will send out advisories, watches and warnings as the rains begin to fall, and that a warning will be triggered if a half-inch of rain falls in an hour. He said residents are urged to watch the National Weather Service Web site as weather develops.

“Flooding, traditionally, is the No. 1 damage dealer, costs to property in the county,” said Jay McAmis, an emergency manager for the county. Plans are already in place among multiple agencies to work together when bad weather happens, he said.

“You may not have a whole lot of time in a flash-flooding situation. ... You may have minutes,” he said, urging residents to plan ahead.

Santa Barbara emergency services manager Yolanda McGlinchey said residents should check the city’s Web site to examine the flood plan maps, which will be up by the end of the week.

Tom Fayram, deputy director of the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, told the flood-preparedness forum that “everybody should be preparing right now.” (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

The county has been working on a watershed protection emergency plan to prepare for the winter, which involves clearing 20 miles of stream channels and aerial hydromulching.

“Everybody should be preparing right now,” said Tom Fayram, deputy director of the county Public Works Department.

He encouraged property owners to get sandbags in plenty of time, adding that there are free sandbags at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and at the county Recycling and Transfer Station. Homeowners also should consider flood insurance and allow for the 30-day period that it takes to activate.

“Our message is, ‘We’re getting ready, are you guys?’” he told the audience.

Also on the panel was sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Walton, who talked about reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system and said the system would be used in the event of a flood.

David Ross with the Red Cross also said residents should have supplies on hand in case of an emergency.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first in a series. Others are scheduled as follows:

» Oct. 15, Rockwood Women’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road

» Oct. 28, Red Cross, 2707 State St.

» Nov. 12, Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St.

» Nov. 19, Franklin School Auditorium, 1111 E. Mason St.

» Dec. 10, Downtown Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

