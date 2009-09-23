Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:26 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rentals Provide a Home Away from Home

Santa Barbara Luxury Rentals feature comfortable accommodations and full-service amenities

By Wei Wang | September 23, 2009 | 6:55 p.m.

When Julie Posner was planning a destination wedding in Santa Barbara for her sister last April, she arranged for her friends and family to stay in Casa Bella and Casa Linda — two newly remodeled Montecito vacation homes, each offering three bedrooms and two-plus bathrooms, situated right next to each other — perfect for her family members, the wedding party and guests desiring both proximity and privacy.

With its mild climate year-round, Santa Barbara is a top wedding destination, offering memorable settings with picturesque backdrops of both the Santa Ynez mountains and the Pacific Ocean. And for couples planning destination weddings, Santa Barbara vacation rentals offer affordable, comfortable and flexible accommodations for wedding guests.

“We know it can be an imposition to ask your wedding guests to stay at a Santa Barbara hotel that can cost upwards of $300 a night,” said Graham Farrar, an owner of Santa Barbara Luxury Rentals, a company that provides a variety of high-end vacation rentals in Santa Barbara. “For a fraction of the price of a hotel, staying in our Santa Barbara vacation homes can also offer your friends and family more flexibility during their stay.”

Farrar adds that his clients enjoy Santa Barbara vacation rentals because they provide all the comforts of home plus hotel amenities such as in-room spa treatments and concierge services.

The 2,100-square-foot homes that Posner rented for her sister’s Santa Barbara wedding turned out to be the perfect solution for her out-of-town guests, who enjoyed the great location just one block from the beach by the Four Seasons Biltmore Hotel.

“I cannot begin to express how comforting it was for my parents to have a beautiful home to host visits with friends and family over the course of the wedding week,” Posner said. “Having two side-by-side, yet separate homes in this prime location allowed both families to enjoy quality time together, yet also easily enjoy our own free time. The visit was so pleasurable that we have since been back to the Casas twice and cannot wait for our next visit.”

— Wei Wang is a publicist.

 

