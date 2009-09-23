Santa Barbara Start! Heart Walk Kicks Off Saturday

More than 500 Santa Barbara County residents are expected to participate in the American Heart Association fundraiser

More than 500 people from across Santa Barbara County will celebrate healthier lifestyles and better living by walking with families, friends, co-workers and heart and stroke survivors in the 18th annual Santa Barbara Start! Heart Walk.

The event will be held Saturday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.

This year’s fundraising goal, to benefit research and education programs, is $180,000.

— Eric Thompson is the senior director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association.