Stroll Through ‘California Landscapes’ at Weekend ArtWalk

The two-day exhibition featuring more than 100 artists will benefit the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

The Museum League of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will present the 21st annual ArtWalk, featuring “The California Landscapes from Realism to Abstraction.”

The two-day indoor/outdoor exhibition — featuring the works of more than 100 artists, including Priscilla Fossek, Patricia Doyle, Marilee Krause, Rick Garcia, Tom DeWalt and Camille Dellar — will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $9 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers; children younger than 12 are free. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

The ArtWalk will feature art exhibits, live music and food along the banks of Mission Creek at the museum. All works displayed at the show are for sale, and proceeds will benefit museum programs. There will also be a Children’s ArtWalk, with 25 schools represented

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is located at 2559 Puesta del Sol Road. Call 805.682.4711 x 100 for more information.

