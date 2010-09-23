Trio of Noozhawk Readers Wins Bryan Adams Tickets
Susan Sheard, Nancy Stecki, Geoff Wallace earn passes to Sunday's Bare Bones Tour performance
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | September 23, 2010 | 6:29 p.m.
Bryan Adams will be in Santa Barbara on Sunday as part of his Bare Bones Tour. Three lucky Noozhawk readers, and their guests, will be on hand to hear his solo performance on acoustic guitar.
Susan Sheard, Nancy Stecki and Geoff Wallace came up winners in Noozhawk’s drawing for tickets to the Sunday night show at The Granada. In all, just under 460 Bryan Adams fans entered our contest.
Although we’re out of passes, tickets are still available. Click here to purchase tickets to the 8 p.m. Sunday performance at The Granada, 1214 State St.
— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.