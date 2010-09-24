Uncertainty of Great Recession Ends Up Being Its Constant

The Great Recession may have been pronounced dead in June 2009, but Americans — especially Californians — aren’t feeling any pulse from the recovery that was expected to replace it, according to a pair of speakers at an economic forum hosted by the Coastal Housing Partnership on Thursday.

California has the third worst rate of unemployment in the United States, at 12.5 percent, noted Peter Rupert, director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project and a former longtime senior economic adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. Forecasts show that an unlikely 4 percent growth in the gross domestic product would be needed to put any dent in the joblessness rate, he said.

Rupert was joined at the forum by state Sen. Mimi Walters, R-Laguna Niguel, the Republican candidate for state treasurer. The duo addressed state and national economic trends and their effects on local business and housing.

While the National Bureau of Economic Research has declared that the recession ended more than a year ago, both Rupert and Walters presented information that contradicted the finding. Lower personal income, no credit and the high rate of unemployment are preventing consumers from rebounding.

Rupert said forecasts aren’t following historical patterns because of the uncertainty of this recession; for example, he said, there’s never been a national housing price decline. Policy changes are uncertain as well, and people and companies alike are reluctant to spend when they don’t know what’s coming.

Walters presented ideas for boosting California’s economy through the private sector. Addressing conditions in Santa Barbara, she noted it is one of the least affordable counties in the state, and said California needs to keep businesses here through incentives and pulling back on regulations.

“Sacramento basically just needs to get out of the way,” she said.

Reforming the California Environmental Quality Act and other government policies and regulations could help decrease development costs, she said. Studies have determined that regulatory costs account for as much as 30 percent of development costs for a new house, including the price of the land, she added.

“Those costs are passed right on to home buyers,” she said.

Prompted by questions from the audience of about 50 business leaders at the Santa Barbara Club, Rupert and Walters talked about legislative redistricting, outsourcing of jobs and government versus private-sector job creation, as well.

Redistricting should make elections more balanced, with fewer safe seats and more centrist legislators, Walters said.

Both Rupert and Walters said creating new jobs means productive private-sector jobs, not government jobs. Government “can always hire people to dig ditches and fill them in again — and they do,” Rupert joked.

The nonprofit Coastal Housing Partnership presented the forum to raise awareness of the cause and effect of the high cost of housing in the local and state economy.

“While these issues may seem out of our local control, South Coast employers do have a resource available to them,” said Corby Gage, the Coastal Housing Partnership’s executive director. “The Coastal Housing Partnership is a cost-effective way for an employer to help their employees with housing. As a nonprofit organization, it is dedicated to mitigating the expense of housing in our area.”

The partnership supports local employers meet the challenges of recruitment and retention as a result of the high cost of housing in the area. Founded in 1987, CHP provides employees of member companies with home-buying benefits, home-buying education seminars, mortgage refinancing benefits, rental assistance benefits, and a network of service professionals to assist employees in their search for housing, whether they’re leasing or buying. The Coastal Housing Partnership has helped more than 10,000 local employees become homeowners since its inception.

Click here for more information on the Coastal Housing Partnership. For more information on the forum, call 805.969.1025.

