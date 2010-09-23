Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:43 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Kristine Schwarz Accepts New Role at Antioch University

She will serve as associate director of institutional advancement

By Jennifer Goddard | September 23, 2010 | 2:54 p.m.

Kristine Schwarz has been named the associate director of institutional advancement at Antioch University Santa Barbara.

Kristine Schwarz
Kristine Schwarz

As associate director of institutional advancement, Schwarz, who is an alumna of the Antioch University Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology program and a marriage and family therapist, is responsible for development and fundraising activities, grants, alumni relations, board relations and public relations for the Santa Barbara campus. She will report to Dr. Nancy Leffert, president of AUSB.

“Antioch Santa Barbara is healthy and thriving and excited about a promising future serving its students and the community with our current programs that already meet community needs, as well as developing new programs that are responsive to the needs of students in this 21st century,” Schwarz said.

With her new position, AUSB hopes to increase its community involvement, explore community and corporate collaborations, broaden Antioch’s profile in the Tri-County region, and reach out to alumni.

Schwarz previously served as AUSB core faculty and MACP Clinical Training director, and founder and chair of the MFT Consortium of the Central Coast Region, which is hosted by Antioch.

Her experience includes working in various nonprofit settings, such as Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County and the COPE Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and fundraising that spans organizations and events such as the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Ball, the Committee to Re-elect Barbara Boxer, as well as numerous entertainment charities.

Through a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant, Schwarz also trained first responders in Mississippi during the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Before pursuing a career in higher education and psychotherapy, Schwarz worked for 15 years as a producer and executive in the entertainment industry at the Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Studios and Warner Bros. Studios, among others.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

 
