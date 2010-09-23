San Marcos Stagecrafts Class Gives Lighting New Life at Local Church

During the first week of school, the San Marcos High School stagecrafts class took on a service learning opportunity to give back to the community.

The class worked together to learn how to rebuild and restore the stage lighting for Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road. Under the direction of veteran teacher David Holmes, the class met at the church to unplug and take down 20 Ellipsoidal lighting fixtures.

Each light was taken apart, cleaned and refurbished as new. For a minimal cost to the church for new lamps, the class of stage technicians learned how to rebuild Altman Ellipsoidal spotlights that have a notorious record for a time-consuming rebuild process. Most companies have abandoned these fixtures for newer technology.

“Lighting like this takes expertise that we just don’t have, so it was a real gift to have that expertise and labor donated by the students of San Marcos,” Pastor Mike Willbanks said. “I was so impressed at how David Holmes was able to provide these students an opportunity for hands-on learning that also served as a blessing to the Santa Barbara community, and to our church family in particular.”

In addition to helping rebuild 20 instruments, senior Tony Jaconnette also repatched and reconfigured the church’s lightboard and dimmer system to simplify and clean up the lighting control. All 20 restored lights were rehung and focused, and 10 other instruments owned by the church were rehung and focused to light the stage.

“We are so grateful for all the work that the San Marcos stage crew put into refurbishing and redesigning our stage lighting,” Willbanks said, “and it was fun to see the students both using and gaining the skills and knowledge needed for this project.”

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.