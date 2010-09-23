Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:38 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Special Olympics Santa Barbara Hosting Regional Tennis Classic

Saturday's event will be held in honor of advocate Eunice Kennedy Shriver

By Sara Spataro | September 23, 2010 | 4:53 p.m.

To honor the legacy of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Santa Barbara Special Olympics will present the first Regional Tennis Classic this Saturday, Sept. 25.

Santa Barbara Special Olympics tennis players from Santa Barbara and northern Santa Barbara areas will compete in a doubles competition starting with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. at the Municipal Tennis Court Stadium. Athlete competition will begin at 10 a.m.

ESK Day unites athletes and the community to promote the three components of EKS Day — play, build and join.

Shriver is credited with starting Special Olympics at a time when there were no special-education classes and no Americans with Disabilities Act. She pioneered the belief that people with intellectual disabilities can play sports, compete and become productive, respected members of the community.

A unique aspect of the Regional Tennis Classic competition involves building unity. Local tennis players will team up with athletes in a “Unified” doubles competition. Unified competition blends the best of the athletes’ skills with a doubles partner who competes on a tennis team or plays locally. Athletes enjoy the inclusive matches while the community appreciates the courage and skill the athletes show.

Cathy Ann Simon, executive director of the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons, and the games management team of sports manager Ashley Haug, tennis coach Sue McCue, volunteers Jerry Siegel and Lori Haden, and athlete coach Steve Glick are organizing the event.

The tournament is sponsored by Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons, and the matches will be held at Santa Barbara Municipal Tennis Courts at Old Coast Highway and Park Place in Santa Barbara.

The public is invited to volunteer or cheer in support of the participating athletes. For more volunteer information, contact Ashley Haug at 805.884.1516 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy. Special Olympics empowers participants to become productive, respected members of the community.

To sponsor an event or make a donation, click here or contact regional director Sara Spataro at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Sara Spataro is regional director of Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 