Business

State Street BevMo to Open Its Doors Friday

The store, which faced opposition earlier this year, will welcome customers with prizes and a visit by surfer Anthony Tashnick

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | September 23, 2010 | 11:19 p.m.

After fending off a community group’s appeal earlier this year, Beverages & More Inc. — commonly known as BevMo — will open its Santa Barbara location, at 3052 State St., for the first time at 9 a.m. Friday.

The chain’s 105th liquor retail store will give away $2,550 in prizes to the first 250 customers, who will receive an envelope containing chances to win a gift card valued at $25 to $500 or a 5 percent discount card.

Surfing champion Anthony Tashnick is scheduled to be on hand at 3 p.m. for the opening. Tashnick is the 2005 Mavericks Surf Contest Champion, 2009 and 2010 third-place finisher and winner of the “Gnarliest Drop” Award. He will meet and greet customers, take photos with fans and sign autographs on Jim Beam cards.

The new store will feature a tribute display of local wines from up to 20 wineries, and some South Coast vintners plan to be at the opening. The store also will offer products new to BevMo from the Santa Barbara Salsa Co.

“The region is home to so many great vintners, such as Firestone Vineyards and Bridlewood Wines, among others,” said Alan Johnson, BevMo chief executive officer. “We are happy to offer our support and products as a complement to the already thriving local food and beverage business.”

Inside a building that formerly housed Thomasville Furniture, the BevMo store has been remodeled. A detached warehouse has been demolished, and the parking area has been resurfaced.

City officials have decided that BevMo would have no substantial adverse affects. The Santa Barbara City Council set conditions that called for enforcement of employee-only parking spaces that would keep staff out of the neighborhoods, and to look into delivery truck loading procedures and routes.

Along with wine, beer and liquor, BevMo sells glassware and some food, but it doesn’t, like a liquor store, sell lottery tickets, adult magazines or malt liquor.

The company expects to have up to 15 employees and 28 deliveries a week.

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

