Community Palliative Care Program Wins Statewide Achievement Award

It will be honored by the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association at a reception Oct. 5

The Community Palliative Care Program, a collaboration of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Hospice of Santa Barbara and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, has been awarded the Outstanding Program Achievement Award by the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Sacramento.

Started in 2009 and targeting a previously unserved patient population, the Community Palliative Care Program is designed to alleviate suffering and enhance the quality of life for patients and their families who are facing life-threatening illness. The program functions to raise palliative and end-of-life standards in addition to creating an awareness of the importance of the quality of care for patients near the end of life.

“This pioneering program uses a patient-centered approach that adapts to the needs and values of the individual and their family,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. “Palliative care is provided in the patient’s home by an interdisciplinary team.

“The intent is to positively impact the experience of living with a life-threatening illness through expert pain and symptom management and attention to the social, psychological, and spiritual dimensions of care.”

Since the program’s inception, 228 patients have been referred to the program. Patients with a cancer diagnosis make up 84 percent of the population; other diagnoses include renal, hepatic, pulmonary, heart and neurological diseases. The average patient age is 61, and the age range is from 3 weeks to 101 years old.

The award will be presented Oct. 5 in San Diego at a reception that is part of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s Clinical Team Conference.

For more information about the Santa Barbara area Community Palliative Care Program, contact Susan Gibson at 805.690.6212 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Greg Rogers is the communications officer for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.