Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Bowl to Host Don Henley with Emmylou Harris

Don Henley — singer, songwriter, drummer and charter member of the Eagles — will perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Presumably, he’ll have a band with him. On the same bill, as a “very special guest,” will be permanent resident of the American Pantheon, Emmylou Harris and her latest band.

I never thought of the Eagles as a “super group,” in the traditional sense, because none of the co-founders — Henley, Bernie Leadon, Glenn Frey and Randy Meisner — had been headliners or founded major groups in their own right.

When their first album came out, I bought it mainly because of Leadon, on account of his work with the Flying Burrito Brothers, with Gene Clark, and with Hearts & Flowers. (I also liked Meisner, from his work with Poco and Rick Nelson.)

What I didn’t know then was that Leadon was the last to join the Eagles, as he had been the last to join Linda Ronstadt’s backup band — and it was Ronstadt who deserved the credit for making those four amazing musicians into a band, simply by hiring them. And it was Henley who lifted them above the pop-chart scramble and wove them into the fabric of the American soul.

Though I liked his voice and the songs he wrote, I didn’t see Henley as a frontman. He was the drummer, for heaven’s sake; drummers don’t play the lead. Even after Leadon and Meisner left and Don Felder, Joe Walsh and Timothy Schmit joined, realization was a long time coming. Yet, eventually, it had to be faced — the Eagles had resolved into a single voice and a single world view, and both were Henley’s. “These things that are pleasin’ you/Can hurt you, somehow.” When the Eagles went on what he called their “16-year vacation,” his very successful solo career was a continuation of the same story.

We probably won’t get to hear Henley and Harris sing a duet, which is a pity, since that would take it beyond simply a very great concert into a unique, memorable and even historic event. Solo, there is no greater country singer of either gender than Harris, but as a harmony singer, she becomes something like an essential priestess.

She first came to our attention singing with Gram Parsons. Most recently she collaborated with Mark Knopfler on the astonishing album All the Road Running. In between, she has sung with Bob Dylan and Neil Young, with Ronstadt and Dolly Parton, with the McGarrigle sisters, with Rodney Crowell, Herb Pedersen and Don Williams. Whoever she sings with, her voice brings out the best in theirs and makes the sound luminous.

Tickets to Henley plus Harris range from $39 to $119. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

