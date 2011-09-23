Gerald Carpenter: Granada Theatre Brings In Tower of Power

The enduring rhythm and blues band (with a horn section) Tower of Power, out of Oakland, will play a show at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Granada Theatre.

It will be a presentation of the Granada Theatre Concert Series.

In the late 1960s, a lot of younger musicians, especially blues and jazz musicians, began to chafe at the limitations of the standard rock ensemble of lead guitar, rhythm guitar, bass and drums, and they longed for the return of the big band sound that only a brass section can achieve. Despite the fact that splitting the money 10 or 15 ways yields considerably less than a four- or five-way split, they went ahead and founded their own bands and started to play the music they wanted to play.

The time was right, and the sound took off to commercial as well as artistic success. In fact, of the four major bands with horn sections founded in the years 1967-68 — Tower of Power, Blood Sweat and Tears, Chicago, and the Electric Flag — only the last have gone out of business. The others are, as Dylan put it, “still out on the road/ Heading for another joint.”

Though it has always featured horn playing as smooth as whipped cream on velvet and lead vocals to melt the heart of a statue, it is Tower of Power’s rhythm section that sets the group apart, and one tends to remember a Tower of Power concert as viewed over a sea of bobbing heads and waving arms. They are a wonderful concert band, but they are the ultimate dance band. Their hits include “So Very Hard to Go,” “This Time It’s Real,” “What Is Hip?” “Time Will Tell” and “You’re Still a Young Man.”

