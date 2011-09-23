Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Opens New Santa Barbara Office

The nonprofit marks its expansion into the area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society celebrated the opening of its new office at 1525 State St., Suite 205, in downtown Santa Barbara with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The ribbon-cutting was attended by more than 75 community members who came to support and learn about the mission of the LLS. The opening of the new office will mark the organization’s expansion in the Santa Barbara area, providing more local patient services and programs to better serve the needs of greater Santa Barbara community.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, founded in 1949, is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services. Since its inception, LLS has invested more than $800 million in research, about $72 million in fiscal year 2010 alone.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society honored patient Erin Kozaki, and LLS board president Peter Duchesneau welcomed and thanked guests for their support. Duchesneau also delivered the main address later in the evening.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Executive Director Olivia Gertz thanked and introduced the local Santa Barbara advisory board members: Laura Barella, Peter Crawford, Rick Erickson, Penny Kay, Denise Klassen, Erin Kozaki, Pieter Van Meeuwen, as well LLS staff members Erin Pearson, Maggie Bahnson and Elise McConeghy.

Additional guest speakers included Cancer Center of Santa Barbara President Rick Scott, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Executive Director Marni Rozet, as well as pediatric oncology social worker Robyn Howard-Anderson from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, which partners with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for various activities, support groups and events bettering the lives of cancer patients and their families.

Assemblyman Das Williams’ representative, Hillary Blackerby, presented a certificate, and City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss performed the ribbon-cutting on behalf of the City of Santa Barbara.

To get involved with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, call Erin Pearson at 805.884.1886 to make a donation or to learn more about our Patient Services, Team In Training and School & Youth Programs, as well as information about other volunteer opportunities.

— Erin Pearson is a campaign manager for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.