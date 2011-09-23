How Has Measure H Parcel Tax Made a Difference in Schools?
In district newsletter, principals talk about how the funds are helping students
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | September 23, 2011 | 12:51 p.m.
The September issue of Investment Matters, a newsletter on the use of Measure H parcel tax funds in Santa Barbara Unified School District secondary schools, is now online.
In this issue, the principals weigh in on how funds are making a difference for students in grades 7 through 12.
The four-year parcel tax ($23 per parcel per year) is being used to supplement math, science and technology education; music arts and theater programs at the junior high level, foreign language at the secondary level; and restore ninth-grade math class sizes.
Click here to access the newsletter.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.
