Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:51 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

First Day of Autumn Brings Winds, Threat of Thunderstorms for South Coast

Weather Service warns weekend storms may cause dry lightning across mountains

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 23, 2011 | 5:02 p.m.

A blustery morning signaled the first day of fall on Friday, and the South Coast may see more wind and perhaps thunderstorms through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook Friday morning for Southwestern California, including areas between San Luis Obispo County down through Los Angeles.

Isolated thunderstorms were expected Friday night in that area over both land and water, according to the National Weather Service, and those storms are likely to produce dry lightning across the mountains.

All coastal areas and valley areas north of Point Conception were included in the warning through Friday evening.

There’s a slight change of thunderstorms over the mountains Saturday afternoon and evening. Earlier this month, more than 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded within a 24-hour period across the state. That storm had effects in Santa Barbara County, and two fires were started, with lightning believed to be the cause.

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Friday that additional initial attack firefighting resources have been brought in to augment forest crews throughout the weekend. Each of the forest’s five ranger districts will have extra crews from neighboring national forests keeping watch.

“We have seen an uptick in fire starts this month, and we’re bringing on resources for initial attack should they be needed this weekend,” Los Padres Forest Supervisor Peggy Hernandez said. “Visitors planning on camping and spending time in the forest this weekend should double-check the weather forecast and be prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.”

Click here for a full seven-day forecast.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 