First Day of Autumn Brings Winds, Threat of Thunderstorms for South Coast

A blustery morning signaled the first day of fall on Friday, and the South Coast may see more wind and perhaps thunderstorms through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook Friday morning for Southwestern California, including areas between San Luis Obispo County down through Los Angeles.

Isolated thunderstorms were expected Friday night in that area over both land and water, according to the National Weather Service, and those storms are likely to produce dry lightning across the mountains.

All coastal areas and valley areas north of Point Conception were included in the warning through Friday evening.

There’s a slight change of thunderstorms over the mountains Saturday afternoon and evening. Earlier this month, more than 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded within a 24-hour period across the state. That storm had effects in Santa Barbara County, and two fires were started, with lightning believed to be the cause.

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Friday that additional initial attack firefighting resources have been brought in to augment forest crews throughout the weekend. Each of the forest’s five ranger districts will have extra crews from neighboring national forests keeping watch.

“We have seen an uptick in fire starts this month, and we’re bringing on resources for initial attack should they be needed this weekend,” Los Padres Forest Supervisor Peggy Hernandez said. “Visitors planning on camping and spending time in the forest this weekend should double-check the weather forecast and be prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.”

