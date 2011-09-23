Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Terminal Project at Santa Barbara Airport Enters Final Phase

Site preparation begins for the relocation and rehabilitation of the historic portion of the former building

By Lynn Houston for the Santa Barbara Airport | September 23, 2011 | 7:21 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport has begun the final milestone in the airline terminal project.

Phase 3 consists of the relocation and rehabilitation of the historic portion of the former terminal building and construction of a new short-term parking lot and terminal roadway.

Passengers should expect to see a 60-foot crane, used for soil preparation and stabilization, outside the terminal’s northeast corner starting Friday and continuing for the next three weeks

Already In Progress

» Deconstruction of the nonhistoric portions of the old airline terminal

» Demolition of the former rental car building on William Moffett Road (complete)

» New entrance/exit to the Rental Car Return Lot (complete)

Sustainable Santa Barbara

One of the features of the terminal project is its sustainable design. As part of that effort, the rehabilitation of the historic portion of the former terminal involves the reuse of all existing red roof tile.

Also, the majority of all concrete and asphalt being deconstructed will be reused to build the new loop road and short-term parking lot.

— Lynn Houston is a marketing specialist for the Santa Barbara Airport.

 
