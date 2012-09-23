Pedestrian Killed, Two Others Injured in Santa Maria Collision

Police release Lompoc driver from scene, say alcohol is not believed to be a factor

A pedestrian was killed and two companions were injured when they were struck by a pickup truck while crossing a Santa Maria street late Saturday. A fourth pedestrian escaped injury.

According to Santa Maria police, a group of four adult pedestrians was crossing the roadway in the 600 block of South Broadway Street about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when three of them were hit by a 1997 Toyota pickup truck driven by a Lompoc man.

The three victims were transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims, a man, was pronounced dead on arrival with major trauma injuries, police said. A second man was subsequently transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment for a major head injury. The third victim, a woman, was treated for a leg injury and released.

Police have not released the names and ages of the victims.

According to police Lt. Rico Flores, “alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor” in the collision. The driver was released from the scene, he said.

The accident investigation is continuing, police said.

