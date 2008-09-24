Carpinteria Bicycle Ride to Include Section of Highway 192

Motorists are advised to be aware of a bicycle race from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. The route will include a portion of Highway 192 from Highway 150 to Sheffield Drive.

This race is sponsored by the city of Carpinteria and is considered an “open” course.

Motorists and cyclists are advised to use caution during this event, which runs through Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria.

Volunteer staff and law enforcement will be located along the route to ensure the safety of the cyclists, motorists and pedestrians.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

Jim Shivers is a Caltrans public information officer.