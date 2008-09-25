Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Men’s Soccer: Westmont One-Ups CSU San Marcos

The 23rd-ranked Warriors outrun the Cougars 1-0.

By Ron Smith | September 25, 2008 | 1:07 a.m.

Westmont College’s men’s soccer team, ranked No. 23 in the NAIA, defeated the Cougars of Cal State San Marcos (3-5-1) 1-0 at Russ Carr Field on Wednesday. The Warriors, who improved to 3-2 on the year, won on an own goal with just 3:21 remaining on the second half clock.

The goal came when Sammy Montemer drove the baseline for the Warriors and crossed the ball to Jon Schoff.  A Cougar defender attempted to clear the pass but instead redirected the ball into the net.

Westmont head coach Dave Wolf used the depth of the Warrior bench to his advantage in the face paced game.

“I thought the game was played at a high tempo,” Wolf said. “Part of that was their style and part of that was the fact that we can keep fresh players in the game. The goal was a bit of an example of our depth.Hugo (Pizano) found a little time on the ball which really he hadn’t had earlier. But he did in that moment and he played a nice through ball to Monte (Montemer). Even though Monte stumbled a little bit initially, they weren’t close enough to win it. And so Monte gets up and sneaks by. I think our depth shows up in those inches which it buys over the balance of 90 minutes.”

The Warriors put 18 men on the field in today’s contest and tallied 210 minutes of playing time from bench personnel.

“There were two guys who came off the bench who were very important today,” Wolf said. “Henry (Sarmiento) was one. We all know Henry is going to be some kind of player. The question is just the timing of it and when we’ll make that declaration. He played great today.

“And then I thought Anthony Strunz came in and did terrific job. At halftime we told him we needed him to come in and compete in the air against their number 10 (Greg Reese).  A lot of what we generated in the second half was because of battles he was winning in the center midfield.”

Westmont got off only one shot in the first half but fired off eight in the second period.

The Warriors will begin Golden State Athletic Conference play Saturday when they host Vanguard (2-3-1) as part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader at Russ Carr Field. The men’s game will kick off at 1 p.m. with the women scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

