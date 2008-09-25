More Than a Ton of Trash Picked Up During Coastal Cleanup Day

More than 490 volunteers picked up about 2,070 pounds of trash — more than one ton — and 582 pounds of recyclables during the 24th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department thanks the community for its participation during the annual beach cleanup event, which was locally coordinated by the Public Works Department and supported by the cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Solvang.

“We live in an amazing community with people who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and volunteer to make things better,” County Public Works Director Scott McGolpin said. “They did a fantastic job this year, and Public Works is proud to be a part of this cleanup effort.”

On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers helped clean up local waterways and beaches. With the final results in, 509 volunteers cleaned 17 beaches in a three-hour period, picking up 2,070 pounds of trash and 582 pounds of recyclables.

California Coastal Cleanup Day, presented by the California Coastal Commission, and sponsored by numerous businesses, local nonprofits and governmental agencies, is part of a national/international event that takes place the third Saturday of every September.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.