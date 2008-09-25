Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:07 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 

More Than a Ton of Trash Picked Up During Coastal Cleanup Day

By William Boyer | September 25, 2008 | 12:23 a.m.

More than 490 volunteers picked up about 2,070 pounds of trash — more than one ton — and 582 pounds of recyclables during the 24th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department thanks the community for its participation during the annual beach cleanup event, which was locally coordinated by the Public Works Department and supported by the cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Solvang.

“We live in an amazing community with people who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and volunteer to make things better,” County Public Works Director Scott McGolpin said. “They did a fantastic job this year, and Public Works is proud to be a part of this cleanup effort.” 

On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers helped clean up local waterways and beaches. With the final results in, 509 volunteers cleaned 17 beaches in a three-hour period, picking up 2,070 pounds of trash and 582 pounds of recyclables. 

California Coastal Cleanup Day, presented by the California Coastal Commission, and sponsored by numerous businesses, local nonprofits and governmental agencies, is part of a national/international event that takes place the third Saturday of every September.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 