SBParent.com Hosts Annual Costume Exchange & Book Swap

It is time for the fifth annual SBParent.com Costume Exchange and Book Swap, to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at La Cumbre Plaza. The actual swap will start at 9:15 a.m.

Kids can enjoy fun entertainment, and parents can save money and have fun exchanging last year’s gently used costumes for a new one to wear on Halloween. Parents will find costumes for newborns through size 10.

The event also features a book swap. Parents can bring paperbacks, hardcover books, picture books and chapter books. Books for infants to sixth-graders can be exchanged. Parents who do not have books to exchange can purchase them for $1, and those proceeds will go to a local nonprofit.

Families will have fun with entertainment, art and activities provided by KidzArt, MY GYM, Learningden Preschool & the Putnee Theatre. Families can get an early start by dropping off costumes and books in advance at guest services in La Cumbre Plaza, and they will receive a voucher to use Oct. 4.

Julie Sorenson is sales and marketing coordinator for SBParent.com.