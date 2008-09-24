Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 

Suspect Arrested in Assault With Hammer; Man Stabbed at Park

By Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte | September 24, 2008 | 11:48 p.m.

At 4 p.m. Monday, Santa Barbara police officers responded to an assault at the 1100 block of Garden Street.

The 39-year-old male victim was confronted by the suspect, identified by police as Gregory Ward, 45, for an outstanding debt.

The victim didn’t have the money, and the suspect subsequently forced his way into the victim’s residence. He then struck the victim several times on the head and once on the arm with a hammer. The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A records check of Ward revealed that he was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon. 

On Tuesday, officers spotted Ward, who had altered his appearance by shaving his head, in the 200 block of North Quarantina. He gave the officers a false name. The officers arrested him in the attack.

Ward was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, false information to a peace officer and a parole violation. 

Stabbing at Alice Keck Park

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a stabbing at Alice Keck Park.

Officers found a group of people who were with the 20-year-old male victim. The victim had been stabbed in the left side of his abdomen. The victim and his friends said that they had an argument with two suspects. When the victim challenged the suspect to fight, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and was stabilized. He was admitted into Cottage Hospital.

During the investigation, the suspect and three friends called 9-1-1 and reported that they had been in a fight earlier at Alice Keck Park.

When officers arrived at their location at De La Vina and Mission Street, Fernando Aldapa, a 25-year-old Santa Barbara resident, told officers he had been attacked by a group of people he had met that night at the park.

Further investigation revealed that Aldapa was responsible for the victim’s injuries. The knife was recovered by officers, and Aldapa was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 