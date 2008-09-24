Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Volleyball: Warriors Surrender In Sweep

Westmont is 1-4 in conference play after falling in three sets to second-ranked California Baptist.

By Ron Smith | September 24, 2008 | 2:44 p.m.

Alison Sharp connected for 14 kills and tallied 11 digs, but it wasn’t enough to keep the second-ranked Lancers of California Baptist (15-1, 4-1) from sweeping the Westmont Warriors (25-18, 25-23, 25-19) in Riverside on Tuesday. With the loss, Westmont falls to 1-4 in conference play and 7-9 overall.

“We need to realize how close we are to competing with the top ranked teams,” head coach Jim Smoot said. “We need to work on our consistency.”

In the first set, the Lancers jumped out to a 10-5 lead and did not allow the Warriors to get closer than three points. The second set proved to be much closer with neither team leading by more than two at any point in the set. Sharp and Samantha Miller (eight kills) stepped up to record all but two of the Warriors 12 kills. 

Down 21-19, Miller and Alison connected for back-to-back kills to tie the set at 21 points each. A kill by Cal Baptist’s Rene Simon (four kills) was nullified by a bad set on the Lancer’s side of the net, tying the game at 22. Sharp then pounded the ball to the ground to give the Warriors a one-point advantage. After a timeout by California Baptist, a Westmont service error was followed by kills from the Lancers’ Noelle Dyk (eight kills) and Fei Shi (15 kills), giving the second set to California Baptist.

The score was tied at five points each in the third set when the Lancers went on a 9-2 run to put the set, and the match, out of reach.

Freshman setter Kailee Blair produced a season-high 28 assists for the Warriors, while junior defensive specialist Erin Dohm contributed 29 serve receptions and six digs.

The Warriors will travel to Azusa Pacific on Saturday to take on the No. 16 Cougars (12-4, 2-2) in a 3 p.m. match.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

