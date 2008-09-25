Women’s Soccer: Warriors Suffer Third Straight One-Goal Loss

The frustrations for the Westmont College women’s soccer team continued Wednesday at Russ Carr Field with a 1-0 loss to No. 10 Cal State San Marcos (6-1-2). The loss was the third one-goal loss in a row for the Warriors, who saw their record drop to 1-4-1.

“The way I feel right now is that we are good enough to compete with people and good enough to stay in games. But the question is whether we can win games,” head coach Dave Wolf said after the loss. “That is obviously not what you want to say, but it feels a little bit that way. We’ve played in a lot of one-goal games. No one is blowing us out including the three NAIA-ranked teams we have played. You can be a real good team, but the validation of that comes from winning.”

The game’s lone goal came in the 50-second minute when Lauren Johnson dribbled the ball down the middle of the field and scored from 12 yards out.

“I thought it was an average game,” Wolf said. “The person I was most pleased with was Roxanne (Love). I felt like she demonstrated a little bit more presence in the goal today and in the penalty box. The other person I would mention is Kylie (Hawkins). She had the two best chances of the game. One went a bit high and one went off the post.”

Love, a sophomore goalkeeper, has returned to the Warrior lineup after sitting out several games as the result of a fracture to her orbital lobe. She posted five saves in the game. Hawkins recorded three shots, one of which was on goal.

Westmont will open Golden State Athletic Conference play on Saturday against No. 19 Vanguard (5-0-1) as part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader at Russ Carr Field. The men will kick off at 1 p.m. with the women at 3 p.m.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.