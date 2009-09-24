Deputy Sheriffs’ Association Endorses Stoker for Assembly

Assembly candidate Mike Stoker has received the endorsement of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

“While on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, I was proud of the fact that the sheriffs, DAs and county firefighters could always count on me to make sure they were treated fairly,” Stoker said. “My politics has always been very simple and straightforward. ... I give it my all in fighting for the taxpayer, property rights, small business and public safety.”

The organization gave its support after interviewing all three Assembly candidates Tuesday night.

“Mike earned the DSA endorsement in my view because of the strong leadership he demonstrated while on the county Board of Supervisors as well as in his various private-sector leadership positions, including as president of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association,” Carpinteria City Councilman Joe Armendariz said.

— Mike Stoker is a candidate for 35th District Assembly.

